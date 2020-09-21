|
News

Govt bootcamp to prep 30 startups to give SMEs a digital leg up

Tuesday 22 September 2020 14:02 CET | News

The government has announced that it will hold a three-week bootcamp for 30 selected startups that can provide services like supply chain and finance management for small and medium enterprises (SME).

The initiative aims to increase digitalisation among the small businesses.

Six startups, including promotional small businesses database Klik Direktori, smart chat assistant provider Chatbiz.id and digital debt manager CrediBook, were selected for the supply chain management services category, as they could provide such services to around 72,000 small businesses across the country.

The program would help the government meet its target of having 10 million small businesses adopt digital technology this year, in part to adapt to mobility restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. 


More: Link


