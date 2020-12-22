|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Germany to allow blockchain technology in transacting securities

Wednesday 23 December 2020 13:32 CET | News

Germany’s cabinet has approved legislation that authorises the use of blockchain technology in transacting securities.

The law relaxes requirements that all transactions be recorded on paper, according to the German Ministry of Finance.

The paper form is replaced by an entry either in a register kept by a central securities depository or a custodian bank (central register security paper) or in decentralised, so-called crypto securities register based on blockchain technology (crypto securities). The new law now makes the issuance of securities purely electronically a possibility. 

The legislation, which was introduced as a bill on 11 August 2020, will bring the government’s blockchain strategy closer to fulfilment.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Germany, blockchain, security, crypto securities, electronic securities, government
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like