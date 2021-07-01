|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Genpact expands in Germany

Thursday 1 July 2021 14:51 CET | News

US-based digital transformation company Genpact has announced expanding its activities in Germany.

Genpact offers a range of solutions for supply chain management, finance and accounting, procurement and analytics. Their focus is on industries such as high tech, retail, consumer goods, life sciences and industrial manufacturing.

Genpact strengthened its supply chain competencies in Germany in 2018 with the acquisition of Barkawi Management Consultants, a provider of supply chain technology services. Building on this work, Genpact's expansion in Germany aims to further expand its supply chain management offers. According to a Genpact representative, the company plans to support its customers in rethinking business processes in order to increase productivity and promote growth.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: expansion, e-procurement, supply chain finance, financial services
Categories: Securing Transactions | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like