Genpact expands in Germany

US-based digital transformation company Genpact has announced expanding its activities in Germany.
Genpact offers a range of solutions for supply chain management, finance and accounting, procurement and analytics. Their focus is on industries such as high tech, retail, consumer goods, life sciences and industrial manufacturing.
Genpact strengthened its supply chain competencies in Germany in 2018 with the acquisition of Barkawi Management Consultants, a provider of supply chain technology services. Building on this work, Genpact's expansion in Germany aims to further expand its supply chain management offers. According to a Genpact representative, the company plans to support its customers in rethinking business processes in order to increase productivity and promote growth.
