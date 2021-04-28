|
Funding Options launches new SME cloud finance solution

Wednesday 28 April 2021 14:41 CET | News

Funding Options, the UK-based finance service company that provides loans for small businesses, has launched a new platform to help SMEs access funds and scale their operations.

The new platform, called Funding Cloud, is a data-driven solution that integrates with lenders and uses technology to arrange fast financing for small businesses.

The new Funding Cloud initiative is a centralised, two-sided marketplace where SMEs can search for options and be matched with the lender that best fits their requirements. 

The environment provides an option for participants in the market for borrowing and lending. It also helps SMEs find the most suitable lenders and products based on their eligibility and needs.

Using AI and data analytics, as well as Open Banking APIs, Funding Cloud presents customers with confirmed funding options via a single dynamic customer journey. 

Keywords: SMEs, lending, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United Kingdom
