News

FreshBooks partners with Salt Edge for digital accounting via Open Banking

Tuesday 2 March 2021 14:01 CET | News

Salt Edge has partnered with FreshBooks, an accounting software, to help their EU client base in managing business finance processes.

Using Salt Edge’s bank data aggregation service, FreshBooks helps business owners scale across Europe by ensuring that their books are accurate and organised.

Now FreshBooks’ business customers can connect their EU bank, credit accounts and have their financial data automatically imported into the software.Contemporary invoicing and accounting apps offer cloud-based features to monitor and understand business finances.


Keywords: Open Banking, e-invoicing
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Europe
