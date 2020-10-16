|
Flux, H&M partner to introduce digital receipts

Friday 16 October 2020 14:25 CET | News

UK-based retailer H&M has decided to adopt digital receipts with the help of fintech Flux, according to AltFi.

The partnership marks Flux’s entry into the world of clothing and fashion, with fast food and coffee from Schuh, Giraffe, KFC, and Just Eat helping it to roll out its millionth receipt in 2019. Now customers shopping at H&M will get digital receipts from Flux’s partner banks (Monzo, Starling, and Barclays) for purchases made, and will even be able to use these digital receipts to return items, according to the official press release. 

Flux started 2020 by announcing a strengthening of their relationship with Barclays as the bank took a minority stake in the business through an extension of the fintech’s USD 7.5m Series A. The digital receipt startup has been through Barclays’ Rise fintech accelerator in 2017 and ran a successful trial on Barclays’ Launchpad programme in 2018.


