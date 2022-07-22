Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

FloBiz launches its e-invoicing service

Friday 22 July 2022 12:21 CET | News

FloBiz, an India-based neobank for Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs), has launched its e-invoicing service on its flagship GST invoicing and accounting product myBillBook.

The new service will bolster the billing capabilities of myBillBook in generating invoices compliant with the government’s mandate towards offering tax process simplification and improving tax planning, according to a release.

myBillBook, available on Android, iOS, native offline desktop, and web application, also helps businesses manage inventory, track receivables & payables, collect payments and monitor business performance through advanced reports, including GSTR reports.

E-invoice is a system through which B2B invoices are authenticated electronically by GSTN for further use on the common GST portal. Under the electronic invoicing system, an identification number is issued against every invoice by the Invoice Registration Portal (IRP), which will be managed by the GST Network (GSTN).


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: neobanks, product launch, e-invoicing, B2B payments, payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: FloBiz
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

FloBiz

|
Discover all the Company news on FloBiz and other articles related to FloBiz in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like