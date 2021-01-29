|
News

FLEETCOR acquires B2B online payment provider Roger

Friday 29 January 2021 11:54 CET | News

US-based FLEETCOR, a global business payments company, has announced it has acquired Roger, a global accounts payable (AP) cloud software platform for small businesses.

The acquisition will extend FLEETCOR’s portfolio of accounts payable automation solutions to small businesses, helping them automate their manual payment processes. The company will also benefit from a proven automation platform for B2B online bill payment.

The platform helps SMBs gather and scan invoices and receipts, eliminate manual data entry using machine learning technology, approve and execute payments, setup automated workflows, and sync to accounting systems like QuickBooks Online, Sage Intacct, Xero, and others in real time. In addition to small businesses, accounting firms in North America and Europe can use the platform.


More: Link


