FIRA partners with PrimeRevenue

eFactor's digital solutions, powered by PrimeRevenue's technology, will help streamline the funding of FIRA with its network of banking and non-banking financial intermediaries (IF's). The foregoing will facilitate FIRA funding in the eFactor Marketplace, which is estimated to close with more than USD 7.5 billion USD in 2022.
This model of connecting bank with bank, in this case, FIRA with its network of FIs and NBFIs, is created to facilitate factoring programs for clients related to the rural, agricultural, forestry and fishing sectors, as well as localities with a population of up to 50,000 inhabitants.
With this alliance, FIRA extends its financial services to small, medium, and large producers, for working capital and factoring. Once migrated to the FIRA portfolio, they will be able to use the resources through the eFactor Network technology's platforms.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions