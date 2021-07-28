|
News

Fintech Behalf raises USD 19 mln in venture funding

Thursday 29 July 2021 13:22 CET | News

US-based Behalf, a provider of in-purchase financing solutions for B2B sellers and buyers, has announced USD 19 million in new venture financing.

The round was led by existing investors MissionOG, Viola Growth, Viola Credit and Vintage Investment Partners. New investors Migdal Insurance and La Maison Partners are also participating in the round.

In addition, Behalf announced the creation of a new debt facility totalling up to USD 100 million, provided by funds managed by Ares Management Corporation Ares. The capital raised will help Behalf to expand the availability of in-purchase financing to a broader array of B2B merchants and their SMB customers, while continuing to extend the capabilities of its platform.


More: Link


Keywords: funding, financial services, B2B payments, SMEs, lending
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
