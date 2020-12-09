|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

European Investment Bank offers EUR 15 mln in funding to IDnow

Wednesday 9 December 2020 14:01 CET | News

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced that it will provide EUR 15 million of growth funding to the German identity verification platform IDnow.

IDnow is a player in remote auto and video identification and electronic signature services. This enables companies to acquire customers and manage transactions while complying with know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The investment will primarily support IDnow's research and development (R&D) activities as well as its international growth.

This operation is part of the European Growth Finance Facility (EGFF), a product under the guarantee scheme of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). The EGFF is designed to address quasi-equity gaps linked to structural market failures across the European Union in the provision of adequate risk capital to late-stage, venture-backed companies. European small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can be helped by this initiative.




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: European Investment Bank, IDnow, KYC, AML, supply chain finance, research, EGFF, EFSI, European Union
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like