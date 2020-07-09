Sections
News

essDOCS teams up with Infosys Finacle

Thursday 9 July 2020 13:39 CET | News

essDOCS, an enabler of paperless trade, has partnered with Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, for driving automation in Trade finance processes though Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). 

essDOCS’ CargoDocs DocEx solution will be integrated with Finacle’s blockchain-based trade finance solution, Finacle Trade Connect, for select use-cases.

The joint solution will focus on trade finance transactions including Letters of Credit (LCs), Documentary Collections, Guarantees and more, allowing banks and their corporate customers to access all data under any given financing instrument providing a single integrated solution with open, connected and non-siloed data.  


