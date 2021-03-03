|
Ephesoft upgrades its Semantik Invoice solution

Wednesday 3 March 2021 12:15 CET | News

Ephesoft, a provider of intelligent document processing (IDP), has added new functionalities for its Semantik Invoice solution to further accelerate accounts payable (AP) digital transformation. 

The new iPaaS solution, Semantik Workflow powered by Workato, provides integrations into hundreds of business systems, and enables automated workflows that can be set-up with no coding required.

Semantik Invoice can be connected to cloud and on-premises ERP, ECM, and CRM systems such as Alfresco, Box, Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks Online, Oracle NetSuite, Salesforce, Workday, and it does not require technical expertise.

The solution is cloud-based and includes security features such as role-based access control, data masking, retention settings, and key rotation to protect an organisation’s data while in flight. 


