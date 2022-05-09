Devonport City Council partners Link4 for e-invoicing

The Tasmanian Council signed a deal with Access Point Provider Link4 and has gone live with invoicing documents being delivered into Council’s ERP platform TechnologyOne. Devonport City Council Deputy General Manager said the shift to e-invoicing would be beneficial to all Council’s financial procedures and its suppliers.
uring the implementation phase, Link4 successfully delivered e-invoices between BOC Gas and Devonport City Council. Now that the solution is live in the production environment, the Council's suppliers who are on the PEPPOL network can also have their invoices delivered instantly.
In addition, through Link4, Devonport City Council was able to discover how many of its suppliers are ready for e-invoicing. The General Manager stated that more than 40 suppliers can now start benefiting from delivering e-invoices and get paid even faster.
Devonport City Council is reportedly the first of many Australian local government authorities to adopt the safer and more efficient e-invoicing process.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions