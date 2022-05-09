|
Devonport City Council partners Link4 for e-invoicing

Monday 9 May 2022 12:12 CET | News

The Australia-based Devonport City Council has announced that it will join the PEPPOL e-invoicing network, following a partnership with Link4.

The Tasmanian Council signed a deal with Access Point Provider Link4 and has gone live with invoicing documents being delivered into Council’s ERP platform TechnologyOne. Devonport City Council Deputy General Manager said the shift to e-invoicing would be beneficial to all Council’s financial procedures and its suppliers.

uring the implementation phase, Link4 successfully delivered e-invoices between BOC Gas and Devonport City Council. Now that the solution is live in the production environment, the Council's suppliers who are on the PEPPOL network can also have their invoices delivered instantly.

In addition, through Link4, Devonport City Council was able to discover how many of its suppliers are ready for e-invoicing. The General Manager stated that more than 40 suppliers can now start benefiting from delivering e-invoices and get paid even faster.

Devonport City Council is reportedly the first of many Australian local government authorities to adopt the safer and more efficient e-invoicing process.


