|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Deel raises USD 156 mln at a USD 1.25 bln valuation

Thursday 22 April 2021 13:24 CET | News

Payroll and compliance service provider Deel has raised USD 156 million in Series C funding, according to TechCrunch.

The investment was led by the YC Continuity Fund and existing backers Andreessen Horowitz and Spark Capital. The raise comes seven months after Deel raised a USD 30 million Series B financing. Also, it propels Deel, a three-year-old company, to unicorn status with a USD 1.25 billion valuation —the company was valued at USD 225 million post-money seven months prior. Deel aims to allow businesses ‘to hire anyone, anywhere, in a compliant manner’. It claims that by using its services, businesses can hire and onboard international employees or contractors in less than five minutes, with no local entity required and that ‘paying them in 120+ currencies takes just a click’.

Deel plans to use its new capital to continue an international expansion and set up 80 new Deel-owned entities across the world in 2021. Deel also plans to do some hiring itself and grow its product offerings. CB Insights projects the industry for virtual HR software will grow to USD 43 billion by 2026 as technology platforms like Deel help businesses make the transition to remote-first work.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, startup
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like