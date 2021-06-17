|
DATEV partners with Payhawk

Thursday 17 June 2021

The Germany-based IT service provider DATEV has announced the integration of the UK-based financial services company Payhawk's platform which combines expense, payment and invoice management. 

Payhawk ensures that a company's expenses, when checked in Payhawk, are automatically forwarded to DATEV, meaning users no longer have to manually export and re-upload the data and that errors or duplicates are tracked down and removed.

Furthermore, Payhawk provides end-to-end management of corporate spending that manages company expenses, issues company cards with built-in spending rules for employees, collects receipts, as well as automatically matching and extracting data from invoices. DATEV offers software for accounting, business consulting, tax calculation and business organisation.


Keywords: partnership, payment processing, e-invoicing, spend management
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Germany
