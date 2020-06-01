Sections
News

Curlec to bring direct debit online for Malaysian people

Monday 22 June 2020 14:52 CET | News

Malaysia-based fintech Curlec has secured funding from 500 startups.

The company will use the funds to expand its operations and will be hiring more staff. It will also focus on establishing banking and software integration partnerships in order to help it scale its business in Southeast Asia.

Malaysian businesses have been using direct debit for many years. However, only large companies have had access to it, as they’re better equipped to handle all the paperwork involved with supporting the direct debit option. Curlec aims to bring direct debit online so that Malaysia’s small businesses can begin using it to settle transactions.


More: Link


Keywords: Malaysia, fintech, Curlec, SMEs, payments, direct debit, banks, transactions, startups, banking, software, partnership, Southeast Asia
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Malaysia
