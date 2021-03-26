|
Conrad introduces single creditor

Friday 26 March 2021 12:24 CET | News

Germany-based electronic products retailer Conrad has announced the launch of a new single creditor solution for Germany-based B2B marketplace customers.

This means that they only receive a single invoice, from Conrad, for their marketplace purchases. This is primarily for OCI and CSP eProcurement clients. So far, when ordering on conrad.de, the product and order data have not been directly available through their preferred electronic purchasing system, and Conrad customers have had to use a new biller for each purchase at a marketplace partner.

The new solution ensures leaner purchasing processes. The Conrad Sourcing Platform also provides consumers with individual access to an expanded range through eProcurement, which extends to nearly the entire marketplace offering with over 6 million product offers. Companies can use either a direct OCI interface in their ERP system or the web-based Conrad Smart Procure (CSP). Conrad aims for the marketplace product offerings and single creditor solution extension to save their OCI and CSP customers time and resources by allowing them to fulfil their technological operational requirements from a single source.


