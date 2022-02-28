|
Clear launches its Invoice Discounting product

Monday 28 February 2022 13:51 CET | News

Clear, a fintech SaaS company, has launched Invoice Discounting product for enterprises, marking its foray into SME credit and B2B payments.

The Invoice Discounting product will be available to Clear’s existing 3,000-plus enterprise customers to provide working capital solutions to their suppliers and help grow their businesses.

Clear, which provides a suite of SaaS compliance products for enterprises and SMEs, has seen its business network evolve with GST, e-waybills, and e-invoicing. The platform already processes 200 million business invoices with a gross value of USD 400 billion.

Clear’s Invoice Discounting product has been designed to deliver instant working capital and liquidity to suppliers and is expected to process USD 3 billion by the end of 2024.

The smart AI/ML-based platform will connect to ERPs and enable a discount rate selection that is acceptable to both customers and their suppliers. The enterprises can choose from a range of financing options to fund their early payments.


Keywords: fintech, SaaS, SMEs, product launch, e-invoicing
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: India
