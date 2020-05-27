Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Central Bank Kenya to acquire Imperial Bank

Wednesday 27 May 2020 14:03 CET | News

Central Bank Kenya (CBK) has decided to acquire Imperial Bank, which is now under receivership.

Imperial Bank is a privately-owned commercial bank, which in 2015, the bank was placed under receivership due to inappropriate banking practices. Subsequently, CBK appointed Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) as the receiver.

KCB Bank, effective from 2 June 2020, will assume certain assets and liabilities of Imperial Bank valued at USD 29.8 million. The amount, which represents 37.3% of deposits being recovered by the depositors since 2015, will be paid to Imperial Bank depositors over a period of four years.

According to Verdict, the decision to acquire Imperial Bank comes after KCB Bank received the necessary approvals from CBK and The National Treasury and Planning, in May 2020.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: KCB, Kenya, Imperial Bank, Central Bank of Kenya, commercial bank, banks, banking, Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation, KDIC, The National Treasury and Planning
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Kenya
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like