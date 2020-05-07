Sections
News

Celonis launches AI-driven accounts payable software

Wednesday 29 April 2020 05:34 CET | News

Celonis, a Germany-based tech company who makes process mining software, has debuted a new suite of operational software including for accounts payable.

The first operational applications built on the enhanced Celonis platform are Accounts Payable and Materials Management in Supply Chain. Both are immediately available, according to Accounting today.

By using AI, process mining software can discover, monitor, and support real processes by extracting knowledge from event logs readily available in information systems. The idea is for process mining to offer objective, fact-based insights, derived from actual event logs, that help staff audit, analyse, and improve existing business processes by answering both compliance-related and performance-related questions.


More: Link


Keywords: AI, process mining software, accounts payable software, Celonis, supply chain finanace
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Germany
