News

CashWire, Workday to release automatic payment processing

Thursday 21 May 2020 12:37 CET | News

IntegriDATA’s CashWire, a US-based fintech payment system, has announced an API integration partnership with Workday Financial Management for automatic transactions. 

The CashWire-Workday integration uses both CashWire and Workday APIs in a two-way interface. When Workday invoices enter the payment step of their workflow, a corresponding wire is created in CashWire, complete with vendor payment details and invoice attachments. Workday invoice status is updated as wires move through the CashWire workflow and are automatically closed when CashWire executes payment.

Payment processing is a back-office function that becomes challenging as the number of banking and vendor relationships grow. Multiple banking relationships mean multiple bank portals and protocols, leading to fragmented workflows that can be cumbersome to manage and vulnerable to error or fraud. 

Keywords: CashWire, WorkDay, IntegriDATA, API, automatic transactions, interface, invoice, wire transfer, payment processing, banking, bank portals, payments, fintech
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
