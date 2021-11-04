|
News

Boost Payment Solutions and Mastercard expand commercial cards acceptance

Thursday 4 November 2021 14:56 CET | News

US-based fintech Boost Payment Solutions has partnered with Mastercard to create tailored and scalable strategies for the expansion of commercial card products.

According to the press release, business-to-business (B2B) spending is believed to exceed USD 125 trillion worldwide and much of this spend remains entrenched in old methods, with invoices in many regions of the world still being manually processed and reconciled. B2B payment providers, such as Boost, deliver automated solutions for companies and their suppliersThis alliance is expected to support the acceleration of global commercial card use and acceptance.

Mastercard's global presence, coupled with Boost's B2B expertise on expanding card acceptance, aims to achieve new levels of B2B payment efficiencies, cost savings and overall productivity within the B2B payments ecosystem. 

The partnership’s initial focus will be seven markets: the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Western Europe, United Kingdom, and Australia.


