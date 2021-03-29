|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bookipi launches its invoice payments platform

Monday 29 March 2021 10:16 CET | News

Australia-based fintech Bookipi has launched its new invoice payments platform, BookiPay, in Australia.

Bookipi is a suite of business products targeting small businesses and freelancers that raised a USD 1.6M seed investment round in October 2020.

It offers payment options using Fat Zebra’s payment infrastructure. Fat Zebra is a global payments platform that focuses on giving its partners local market access through a global payments network.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fintech, e-invoicing, payments infrastructure, product launch
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like