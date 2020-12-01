BNP Paribas launches the Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Framework

The bank has developed the matrix under the Green and Sustainability Linked Loan Grant Scheme to incentivise clients who meet key performance indicators in responsible sourcing and procuring. The bank’s framework aims to engage with large MNCs and their extensive supply chains to adopt more sustainable practices.
The Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Framework, as it is called, is designed to encourage clients to innovate and adopt sustainable practices. At the heart of the framework is a KPI matrix that measures the sustainability performance of corporates in their supply chain processes and provides corporates with more favourable terms based on their sustainability performance.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions