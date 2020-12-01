|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BNP Paribas launches the Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Framework

Tuesday 1 December 2020 09:47 CET | News

BNP Paribas has developed a KPI matrix to promote sustainable practices in corporate supply chains under the new scheme announced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The bank has developed the matrix under the Green and Sustainability Linked Loan Grant Scheme to incentivise clients who meet key performance indicators in responsible sourcing and procuring. The bank’s framework aims to engage with large MNCs and their extensive supply chains to adopt more sustainable practices.

The Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Framework, as it is called, is designed to encourage clients to innovate and adopt sustainable practices. At the heart of the framework is a KPI matrix that measures the sustainability performance of corporates in their supply chain processes and provides corporates with more favourable terms based on their sustainability performance.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BNP Paribas, Singapore, product launch, Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Framework, SCF, Monetary Authority, Green and Sustainability Linked Loan Grant Scheme, MNCs, supply chain,
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like