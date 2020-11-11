|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BMO Financial Group pledges USD 5 bln to US recovery

Wednesday 11 November 2020 14:46 CET | News

BMO Financial Group has announced BMO Empower, a series of long-term commitments to advance inclusive economic recovery in the United States, pledging USD 5 billion.

The five-year plan is set to be unveiled at a virtual event hosted by BMO on 12 November 2020. The US CEO of BMO Financial Group said that the commitments outlined in the pledge are designed to help tackle barriers to inclusion in the financial services industry and create more opportunity for their clients, communities and colleagues to succeed in business and in life.

BMO EMpower represents an approach for addressing the key drivers of the racial wealth gap through direct investment in Black and Latinx communities. The commitments span across BMO's operations and aim to empower a more equitable economy.

USD 3 billion are to be pledged for community reinvestment. USD 500 million are destined for minority commercial lending to accelerate lending for Black- and Latinx-owned commercial businesses. The rest will be for mortgage lending in low-to-moderate income level communities and to advance supplier/business diversity initiatives.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BMO Financial Group, BMO Empower, financial inclusion, financial services, product launch,
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like