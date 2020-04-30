Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BMCE Bank of Africa obtains EUR 145 mln from EBRD for SMEs

Thursday 23 April 2020 15:00 CET | News

Morocco-based BMCE Bank of Africa has secured a EUR 145 million loan from the EBRD to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

 

The ERBD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) aims to help Moroccan SMEs experiencing a decrease in activity, turnover, and profitability to address their liquidity needs, as part of the bank’s COVID-19 Solidarity Package.

The European bank is also increasing an existing uncommitted multi-currency trade finance limit by EUR 46.2 million to facilitate export and import transactions. Morocco is, as a result, the first EBRD country of operations to benefit from the bank’s coronavirus Resilience Program Framework.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BMCE Bank of Africa, EBRD, SME, COVID-19, solidarity package, multi-currency trade finance, export and import transactions, coronavirus resilience program framework, Africa, MENA
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Morocco
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like