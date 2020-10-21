|
Bluecell Intelligence starts activity in Singapore; launches digital lending platform for SME loans

Singapore-based Bluecell Intelligence (BCI) has announced that it is going to start its activity in the Singapore market, providing a new online platform for quick SME loan dealings.

The new company aims to provide new methods of connecting different players in the funding marketplace. Bluecell intends to understand the pain points and difficulties faced by borrowers, benders, and brokers during the SME loan process. The platform has been devised with the intention of catering to their problems and provide a solution which integrates all the intermediaries together through a common platform.

When looking for financing, SMEs set their financial capability and get matched with financing options that fit with their needs. The necessary information is generated automatically in an electronic format. Borrowers see a summary of product features for all matching loans, which increases transparency.

Bluecell features a CRM platform that aggregates all lender offers in one place, helping brokers manage their relationships. Additionally, brokers have access to a pool of lenders and can find a matching offer there.



