News

Blockchain auditing startup hae.sh collects EUR 1.3 million in seed round 

Wednesday 22 December 2021 14:35 CET | News

Germany-based blockchain-based continuous forgery-proof auditing company hae.sh has obtained EUR 1.3 million in seed capital.

With the Digital Internal Control Environment (DICE) software, the startup aims to change traditional rules in the economy. According to a hae.sh representative, the financial year of most listed companies ends on December 31, yet the audited annual financial statements may not be finalised and published until March or April of the following year, which they state is problematic.

DICE is a “Continuous Audit Application” based on blockchain technology which is intended to withstand any internal and external audit. The aim is to make internal control systems easily accessible for large and small companies. The hae.sh software digitises and automates control processes and makes them forgery-proof at the same time. With the financing, the company plans to grow faster and invest in product development and the expansion of the team.

Keywords: investment, expansion, financial services, blockchain
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Germany
