News

Billtrust updates its B2B payments platform

Friday 26 June 2020 14:03 CET | News

US-based B2B payments solution provider Billtrust has added new functionalities on its Payments platform to help customers as global pandemic continues.

Billtrust's Pay on Email solution addresses email billing, allowing suppliers to request electronic payment on specific invoices without requiring buyers to register for a portal and maintain credentials. This feature solves reconciliation by ensuring that remittance is automatically associated with payments, even for lump sum transactions. Pay on Email also captures 100% of remittance necessary for payment postings back to any ERP, according to the official press release. 

For suppliers unable to take online payments during the pandemic, Billtrust has created a turnkey Hosted Payments Page, allowing customers to self-serve specific multiple invoices being paid and submit credit card payments by linking to the page from their website or email signature. Furthermore, Billtrust's Payments solution now features a cloud-based Virtual Terminal enabling call centre teams to capture payments and maintain PCI-compliance. Billtrust's Virtual Terminal captures client account and multi-invoice data required for reconciliation.

Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
Banking & Fintech

