News

Billogram raises USD 45 mln

Monday 13 September 2021 14:32 CET | News

Sweden-based invoicing platform Billogram has secured a USD 45 million investment from Partech

 

The service, formerly known as Atlas Invoice, helps companies keep an eye on incoming cashflow and seeks to reduce the overall administrative burden of invoicing. The new funding will be used to expand into new markets and the startup is aiming to double its workforce.

With the dose of new capital, Billogram is aiming to more than double its workforce and is targeting market entries into Germany, Billogram will enter Norway, Finland, Ireland, France, Spain, and Italy.


