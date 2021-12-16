BearingPoint teams with SIX for payments and Request-To-Pay

BearingPoint and SIX are partnering to develop a fully integrated invoice-to-payment service. The service will digitalise the entire value-added chain from the issue of the invoice to its payment. Invoice issuers will send invoices directly and securely to their customers’ online and mobile banking applications.
The platform is based on the eBill processing infrastructure of SIX and will be rolled out in Europe with BearingPoint’s industry experience. The goal is to offer banks in Europe a model that has been tested in Switzerland and that enables the receipt of invoices and the release of payments directly through those banks’ electronic banking platforms.
Customers can verify all the information online and then approve payment of an invoice at the click of a button. This service will also support the SEPA Request-To-Pay (SRTP) functions. BearingPoint and SIX are currently planning for the first applications in the European market by 2023.
