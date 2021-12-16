|
BearingPoint teams with SIX for payments and Request-To-Pay

Thursday 16 December 2021 13:56 CET | News

Netherlands based BearingPoint has partnered with fintech SIX to establish a fully digitalised solution for banks and invoice issuers for invoice issuing and payments processing.

BearingPoint and SIX are partnering to develop a fully integrated invoice-to-payment service. The service will digitalise the entire value-added chain from the issue of the invoice to its payment. Invoice issuers will send invoices directly and securely to their customers’ online and mobile banking applications.

The platform is based on the eBill processing infrastructure of SIX and will be rolled out in Europe with BearingPoint’s industry experience. The goal is to offer banks in Europe a model that has been tested in Switzerland and that enables the receipt of invoices and the release of payments directly through those banks’ electronic banking platforms.

Customers can verify all the information online and then approve payment of an invoice at the click of a button. This service will also support the SEPA Request-To-Pay (SRTP) functions. BearingPoint and SIX are currently planning for the first applications in the European market by 2023.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, product launch, e-invoicing, digital payments, Request to Pay, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Europe
