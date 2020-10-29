|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BBVA launches new SCF solution

Thursday 29 October 2020 14:55 CET | News

US-based BBVA has announced the creation of a new supply chain finance (SCF) solution to help the company and its clients to better compete in LATAM, US and Europe.

The new platform, BBVA Global Supply Chain Finance, offers the following: single access point, which allows for a centralised view of all of the companies’ programs and suppliers in all locations and currencies at the same time; a secure connection, integrated with the client’s ERP and adapted to their business processes; and internal control thanks to the total tracking of invoices and payments.

This solution is currently available for BBVA clients in Europe, US, Mexico, and Peru, and it will also be available in Colombia in 2021.

The buyer controls their programs in different countries and currencies form a single access point. Meanwhile, the supplier has access to tools that allow them to receive the payment of their invoices, simulate their future payment flows, plan their cash flow, and have real-time management control.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BBVA, SCF, supply chain finance, payments, BBVA Global Supply Chain Finance, product launch, US, LATAM, Europe,
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like