Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Basware upgrades accounts payable solution

Tuesday 21 April 2020 14:29 CET | News

Finland-based e-invoicing and procure-to-pay solution provider Basware has upgraded its AP automation solution with a new user interface.

The platform has added additional functionality around invoice processing and exception handling. AP Pro increases the performance of invoice processing and deviation management. The new design is based on customer feedback and enhancement requests and features an actionable dashboard with improved search functionality and a one-stop-shop experience for all key AP tasks. 

AP Pro allows easy tracking of invoices, ensures that AP professionals stay on top of their workload, and speeds up the invoice processing cycle. Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) based predictive analytics can further alert up to process bottlenecks and potential late payments, enabling clients to accelerate payments to certain key suppliers.

Basware AP Pro introduces additional support for decentralized AP operations and shared service centers. Process-owners can easily monitor and allocate AP team tasks, which facilitates workload balancing and minimizes the need for manual oversight over AP staff.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Basware, Finland, accounts payable, accounts payable automation, AP automation, e-invoicing, Europe, procure-to-pay, AP operations
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Finland
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like