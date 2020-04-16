Barlcays opens CLBILS to help large corporate clients impacted by COVID-19

Barclays reported that through the program, which is backed by a UK Government guarantee, it will provide lending of up to EUR 56 million for companies with a turnover of over EUR 280 million, and of up to EUR 28 million for businesses with turnover from EUR 51 million up to EUR 280 million in order to support them through issues associated with COVID-19.
The types of lending available includes term loans and revolving credit facilities of up to 3 years (subject to credit approval), with a minimum facility term of 3 months.
Moreover, Barclays’ network of Relationship Directors remains in working contact with clients and has been assisting them with the individual challenges they face such as working capital, liquidity, supply chains, and FX, to provide the appropriate support.
Besides Barclays, Clydesdale Bank, Danske Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, and Santander are also accredited lenders for CLBILS.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions