News

Barlcays opens CLBILS to help large corporate clients impacted by COVID-19

Wednesday 22 April 2020 13:57 CET | News

Barclays has opened the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) to help large corporate banking clients that are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barclays reported that through the program, which is backed by a UK Government guarantee, it will provide lending of up to EUR 56 million for companies with a turnover of over EUR 280 million, and of up to EUR 28 million for businesses with turnover from EUR 51 million up to EUR 280 million in order to support them through issues associated with COVID-19. 

The types of lending available includes term loans and revolving credit facilities of up to 3 years (subject to credit approval), with a minimum facility term of 3 months.

Moreover, Barclays’ network of Relationship Directors remains in working contact with clients and has been assisting them with the individual challenges they face such as working capital, liquidity, supply chains, and FX, to provide the appropriate support.

Besides Barclays, Clydesdale Bank, Danske Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, and Santander are also accredited lenders for CLBILS.


Keywords: Barclays, CLBILS, COVID-19, coronavirus, UK, CBILS, banking, loans, working capital, liquidity, supply chains, FX, Clydesdale Bank, Danske Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Santander
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United Kingdom
