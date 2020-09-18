|
Bank of Georgia secures USD 50 mln trade finance facility with Citi

Bank of Georgia has signed a USD 50 million one-year trade finance facility with US-based bank Citigroup.

The facility was arranged under the continuing agreement for reimbursement of trade advances signed with Citi in 2011 and represents the sixth transaction between Citi and Bank of Georgia under the agreement, according to morningstar.co.uk.

Bank of Georgia, which provides retail banking and payment services as well as corporate and investment banking and wealth management operations in Georgia, said the facility's aim is to enhance its offering of trade finance solutions for the corporate and small and medium sized sectors in Georgia.

