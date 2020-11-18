|
Auditoria.AI, BrainSell partner for corporate finance back office transformation

Wednesday 18 November 2020 14:37 CET | News

AI-driven automation solutions provider Auditoria.AI has partnered with growth enablement company BrainSell to deliver intelligent automation and power the zero-touch finance back office. 

BrainSell is a growth enablement company that helps its clients and partners by solving business challenges with guidance and technology. According to BrainSell, most ‘enablement’ discussions revolve solely on the empowerment of the sales department; but BrainSell believes the entire organisation should be working together to help the business grow, as stated by the official press release. Auditoria increases the productivity of finance teams with SmartFlow Skills to automate, analyse, audit, and collaborate across the modern finance organisation with AI, Cognitive RPA, Natural Language Processing, and Machine Learning technologies. 

This collective partnership will provide opportunities for Auditoria and BrainSell to be a part of ERP automation. While the finance back-office has been slow to implement artificial intelligence, Auditoria and BrainSell will work together to provide clients with new opportunities to automate financial back-office processes. 


Keywords: Auditoria.AI, BrainSell, corporate finance, back office, automation, ERP, artificial intelligence, SmartFlow Skills, RPA, machine learning
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United States
