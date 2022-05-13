|
American Express partners with Billtrust

Friday 29 April 2022

American Express has partnered with Billtrust to enable suppliers to streamline acceptance of American Express virtual cards.

With this integration, suppliers will have the ability to automate and accelerate virtual card payments from customers while receiving a real-time view of their invoices and current cash flow.

Billtrust’s order-to-cash platform offers suppliers a complete solution for every accounts receivable (AR) process including credit decisioning, ordering, invoicing, payments, cash application and collections. It also includes access to Billtrust’s Business Payments Network (BPN), which connects suppliers to hundreds of buyer portals and the buyers they represent, allowing invoicing and digital payment acceptance efficiency.

By simplifying and automating B2B commerce, Billtrust helps companies transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments.


Keywords: partnership, accounts receivable, payments , cash flow, e-invoicing
Categories: E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Companies: American Express, Billtrust
Countries: United States
