|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ADB, SeABank to support trade in Vietnam

Thursday 12 November 2020 14:24 CET | News

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has partnered with Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) to support trade in Vietnam by providing loans and other credit facilities.

The partnership will take place under the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP). ADB will provide guarantees and revolving loans to help SeABank, a commercial bank in Vietnam, build relationships with global commercial banks. TSCFP now works with 14 commercial banks in Viet Nam.

As the General Director of SeABank says, The TSCFP program will help the bank develop trade finance activities to serve customers, especially SMEs. TSCFP provides loans and guarantees to more than 200 partner banks to support trade, creating import and export opportunities for enterprises across Asia and the Pacific.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ADB, SeABank, partnership, Vietam, trade finance, Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program, supply chain finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: Vietnam
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like