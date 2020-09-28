|
Aavenir to roll out Invoiceflow updates

Monday 28 September 2020 14:28 CET | News

Source-to-Pay SaaS solutions provider Aavenir has announced updates for Invoiceflow, including invoice data extraction methods using AI and Digital Workflows on the ServiceNow platform

AI enables completely automated and cognitive invoice data extraction resulting in higher speed, accuracy, and affordability. Digital Workflow streamlines accounts payable workflow processes and provides full visibility of all invoices’ status on a single dashboard inside the existing Now Platform.

With the new product release, Invoiceflow offers AI-powered data capture and data validation using pre-built fields such as multiple invoice line items, vendor details, amount details, currency, taxes, shipping details. Invoiceflow is built with proprietary rule-based AI and NLP based machine learning technology that’s able to re-train itself on new invoice data.

