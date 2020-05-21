Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

73 percent of UK-based businesses expect automation boost amid pandemic, study

Thursday 21 May 2020 12:33 CET | News

Pod Group, an Internet of Things (IoT) provider, has revealed that 73% of UK-based businesses expect COVID-19 to generate workplace and industry automation.

The study of 500 businesses from across the UK, highlights how respondents expect automation technology to replace a proportion of their labour force over the next 10 years. More than one-third (37%) of business leaders believe that at least 3 in 10 roles could be automated and just over a quarter (26%) believe that automation will replace more than 40% of employees.  

In response to COVID-19, almost two-thirds (62%) of business representatives expect their companies to replace processes carried out by employees with automation technology. In certain sectors, this percentage is even higher - for example, in retail, catering and leisure (64%), in finance (71%), and in IT and Telecoms (73%), according to the official press release.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Pod Group, IoT, COVID-19, industry automation, workplace automation, finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like