News

1pm announces that lending under the CBILS is now live

Tuesday 23 June 2020 13:05 CET | News

1pm, the independent provider of finance facilities to UK SMEs, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Onepm Finance, has announced that lending under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) is now live.

Working closely with a select panel of the company’s brokers at this time, 1pm has now extended access to their CBILS Asset Finance and Loan offering in a bid to support smaller businesses access the funding support they so urgently need.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, 1pm has been working to help its customers through this turbulent period through its different lending activities, including Asset Finance, Loan Finance and Invoice Finance.

1pm has been helping impacted customers by providing tailored support on a case by case basis, including restructuring payments and providing additional facilities. The launch of the CBILS offering is another opportunity for the Group to instill reassurance and confidence back into British business, reaffirming SMEs have financial support them when they need it most.

As an accredited CBILS lender, 1pm are able to provide finance facilities to eligible SMEs across the UK who are experiencing disruptions to their cashflow. Under the scheme, smaller businesses can benefit from no upfront costs, no interest payments for the first 12 months, lower initial repayments and no personal guarantees required.


More: Link


Keywords: 1pm, lending, CBILS, payments, finance, invoice finance, loans, businesses
Categories: Banking & Fintech | E-invoicing, SCF & E-procurement
Countries: United Kingdom
