News

Yoti, UK Post Office join forces to provide digital identity services

Tuesday 16 February 2021 14:51 CET | News

The UK Post Office has signed a new contract with Yoti, aiming to extend its digital identity services.

Under their agreement, the companies will provide a suite of biometric identity verification solutions for online and in-person ID checks. As such, Yoti’s facial recognition-based identity verification, age verification, e-signing, and anti-spoofing technology will be combined with the Post Office’s extensive network of branches.

The Post Office has been providing online identity verification for access to Gov.uk Verify services and has issued nearly 4 million accounts. A new, free Post Office App for customers will offer a reusable digital ID with biometric security and liveness detection on customers’ smartphones, giving them control over how they share their identity data, and helping to reduce fraud in the country.

People will also be able to perform one-click applications for bank accounts, jobs, or mortgages, or provide proof of age for purchasing restricted goods or services, and picking up parcels.


More: Link


Keywords: Yoti, face biometrics, liveness detection, UK Post Office, offline services, digital identity, ID checks, e-signing, anti-spoofing, identity data, partnership
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United Kingdom
