WISeKey finalises its Class B share buyback

Friday 8 July 2022 12:43 CET | News

Switzerland-based cybersecurity company WISeKey has announced it completed its Class B share buyback programme.

The maximum aggregate amount of Class B Shares, including ADSs the Company could have repurchased under the Class B share buyback program is 3,682,848 registered Class B shares.

The purpose of the Class B shares buyback programme launched in 2019, was to use the repurchased shares as a reserve for potential M&A transactions, WISeKey’s existing employee share incentive programme, convertible loans entered into by WISeKey, and on demand equity lines available to WISeKey.

WISeKey is a global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT, respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping Internet of Everything.

WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).


More: Link


