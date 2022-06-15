Subscribe
Watches of Mayfair partners with TrueLayer to deliver new payment method

Wednesday 15 June 2022 14:26 CET | News

Open Banking platform TrueLayer has announced its partnership with luxury UK-based watch and jewellery boutique Watches of Mayfair, to implement a new checkout method for customers.

Through the collaboration, clients will have the option to pay via instant account-to-account payments and benefit from a smoother checkout experience, eliminating hefty card fees and mitigating the risk of payment failure or fraud.

Watches of Mayfair will leverage TrueLayer’s solution, aiming to deliver customers a tailor-made buying experience, both in store and online. The account-to-account alternative payment method is designed to avoid cart abandonment and failed transactions, while providing a frictionless checkout process. 

The new payment method allows customers to pay without having to introduce their card details or share personal, sensitive data, which are replaced with a biometric authentication to confirm their identity. Transactions are authorised by bank-level security services, ensuring maximum data protection, and almost eliminating the risk of fraudulent chargebacks, identity fraud, and other types of cybercrimes. 


Keywords: partnership, luxury goods, account-to-account payment, cybercrime, biometrics, biometric authentication, chargebacks, online fraud, payment fraud, online payments, Open Banking, Open Banking payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: TrueLayer, Watches of Mayfair
Countries: World
Industry Events

