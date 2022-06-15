Watches of Mayfair partners with TrueLayer to deliver new payment method

Through the collaboration, clients will have the option to pay via instant account-to-account payments and benefit from a smoother checkout experience, eliminating hefty card fees and mitigating the risk of payment failure or fraud.
Watches of Mayfair will leverage TrueLayer’s solution, aiming to deliver customers a tailor-made buying experience, both in store and online. The account-to-account alternative payment method is designed to avoid cart abandonment and failed transactions, while providing a frictionless checkout process.
The new payment method allows customers to pay without having to introduce their card details or share personal, sensitive data, which are replaced with a biometric authentication to confirm their identity. Transactions are authorised by bank-level security services, ensuring maximum data protection, and almost eliminating the risk of fraudulent chargebacks, identity fraud, and other types of cybercrimes.
