|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

W2, kompany to bolster global KYB offering

Tuesday 20 April 2021 14:21 CET | News

UK-based technology provider W2 has partnered with regtech platform for KYC and KYB, kompany, according to the official press release.

The partnership will allow W2’s client base to access the regtech’s latest KYB offering, including its global Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) data, via its compliance platform. W2’s partnership with kompany will ensure that W2’s range of clients across regulated industries have access to real-time, accurate, and audit-proof entity information directly from the primary source. The partnership will not only allow W2’s clients to reduce manual and time-consuming KYB processes but will ensure a better onboarding journey for its clients’ customers. 

The partnership will provide full details on all shareholder information, as well as annual and financial accounts direct from official commercial registers worldwide using kompany’s extended UBO service. This will enable W2’s clients to comply with regulations with the most up-to-date and accurate information available. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, regtech, KYC, KYB
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like