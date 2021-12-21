|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

VTB develops AI system to speed up customer requests

Tuesday 21 December 2021 11:23 CET | News

VTB has developed a system that will improve the recognition of text requests from customers when contacting the bank through a chatbot.

The technology allows you to process standard user requests faster without human intervention. The goal of this technology is to speed up the processing time of the request from the client by 90%.

This development is based on artificial intelligence. The introduction of the ‘Auto Machine Learning’ system will improve the customer experience and increase trust in robo-assistants.

The introduction of the system is said to increase the overall quality of service for incoming requests between 10% to 30%, depending on the complexity and topic of the request. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: artificial intelligence, banks, product upgrade
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Russian Federation
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like