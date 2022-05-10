|
|
|
|
|
|
News

VP Bank selects Ripjar to protect against financial crime

Tuesday 10 May 2022 11:53 CET | News

UK-based Ripjar, a provider for tackling financial crime, has partnered with Liechtenstein-based VP Bank to bolster its media screening capabilities in the fight against criminal behaviour.

The partnership is part of VP Bank’s wider efforts to upgrade and further digitise its systems and will see the financial organisation implement Ripjar’s Labyrinth Screening Platform, which blends structured and unstructured data, to identify potential client risks in real-time.

The Ripjar solution combines Software as a Service (SaaS) and private cloud elements to meet VP Bank's exacting requirements, providing a secure system which is needed when looking to remain compliant while operating across global touchpoints.

With Ripjar’s technology in place VP Bank will be able to proactively identify customers who are, or potentially could be, involved in illegal activities including money laundering, fraud, and terrorism. The solution automates and improves existing adverse media and watchlist screening programmes and supports wide ranging scripts and languages. This is particularly important for VP Bank which runs operations across Europe and Asia.

Keywords: financial crime, cybersecurity, SaaS, partnership
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Ripjar, VPBank
Countries: Europe
Industry Events

