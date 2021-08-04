Volante Technologies rolls out Payments-as-a-Service onboarding

The new offering will bring the benefits of the modern SaaS customer onboarding experience to banks and FIs adopting Volante’s cloud-native payments solutions. The Volante Experience onboarding packages are tiered in a manner similar to CRM or ERP SaaS platforms. Banks can select the tier that best suits their needs. The focus is on simplifying onboarding and training rather than complex implementation and customisation. Pricing is clearly presented and publicly available on Volante’s website, allowing customers to easily calculate the TCO and ROI of payments modernisation and compare outcomes.
The company’s transparent approach breaks with the legacy way of doing business and represents an important step in the democratisation of payments processing.
Established in 2001, Volante Technologies is a global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation. It serves as a trusted partner to over 100 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries.
