Visa invests in MagicCube to facilitate the acceptance of secure payment transactions

According to the press release, as part of the investment, MagicCube and Visa will look to further their partnership by exploring new use cases in the payments industry, like ‘Tap to Phone’, where the platform can bring next generation security, operability, and ease of integration.
Moreover, MagicCube's products enable consumer devices to read contactless cards from Visa and from all other major card brands, while securely capturing financial PIN and other verification methods, including biometrics. The solution provides end-to-end functionality and security, which was previously limited to hardware-based terminals.
The entirely software-based solution offers a plug-and-play, fully contained module that can fit into the current flows of any modern acquiring bank or merchant acceptance solution.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions